Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$133.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$125.80.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$121.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.64. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$84.19 and a 52-week high of C$129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. Also, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$150,106.41. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

