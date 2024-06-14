DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.94.

DexCom Stock Down 2.9 %

DXCM stock opened at $113.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $231,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

