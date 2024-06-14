Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $209.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GE. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.27.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $155.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.85 and its 200-day moving average is $148.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

