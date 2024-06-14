Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Truist Financial

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 258.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 112,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

