Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.76.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $147.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $72,901,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $58,601,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,516,000 after purchasing an additional 340,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.