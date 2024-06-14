DA Davidson Cuts Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $5.50

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Yext in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Yext Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.07 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.22. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Yext by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

