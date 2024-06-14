Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.