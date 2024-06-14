Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $131,580.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRNX opened at $46.89 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after acquiring an additional 404,443 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 718.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 440,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after buying an additional 1,113,992 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 110,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.