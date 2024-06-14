Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Shares Down 4%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 456,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 926,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRLBF. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cresco Labs Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

