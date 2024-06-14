Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Shares Down 1.9%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.
Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.
About Corner Growth Acquisition
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corner Growth Acquisition
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.