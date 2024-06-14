Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at DA Davidson

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Concrete Pumping from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,285,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 28.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

