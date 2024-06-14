Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

TSE CMG opened at C$12.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.41. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$6.21 and a 1 year high of C$13.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total value of C$167,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 12,400 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total value of C$167,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,483. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

