CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $951,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $4,813,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $1,390,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.34. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

