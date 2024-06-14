Citigroup Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $529.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $554.00 to $529.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $600.97.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $458.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.83 and its 200 day moving average is $541.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $875,592,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $621,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

