Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,509 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $48,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.22. 9,357,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,192,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

