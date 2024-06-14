Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $19,297,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,129,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,463,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $1,755,567. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.