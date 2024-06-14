Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

CTRI has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Centuri stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Centuri has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $528.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centuri will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centuri news, CEO William Fehrman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Centuri news, CEO William Fehrman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250 over the last ninety days.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

