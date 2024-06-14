Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. On average, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,319,156.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,692.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,489. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

