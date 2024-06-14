Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Sells $1,586,700.00 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.47. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.