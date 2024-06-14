Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $452.19 million during the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 1.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

