Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.97.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,498. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $1,894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CleanSpark by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.