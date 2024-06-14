Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Position Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,595 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $46,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,276. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.653 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

