Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives $93.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Cabot stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $440,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cabot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,011,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,283,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,720,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cabot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cabot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 862,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,484,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

