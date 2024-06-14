Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target at $3.07

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.07.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
fuboTV stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. The firm had revenue of $402.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
