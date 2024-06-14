Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Target Price at $106.50

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,120,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after buying an additional 89,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45. Aptiv has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

