Brokerages Set Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Target Price at $41.13

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKRO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,635 shares of company stock valued at $695,716. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,951,000 after purchasing an additional 749,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.31. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

