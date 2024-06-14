Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,658.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,678.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,352.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,245.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $778.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $795.09 and a 52 week high of $1,735.85.

Broadcom’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

