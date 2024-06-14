Braze’s (BRZE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRZE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Braze

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Braze has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $327,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,813.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,017. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after acquiring an additional 148,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Braze by 6.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after buying an additional 128,645 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Braze by 167.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.