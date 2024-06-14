BMO Capital Markets Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.19.

SAP opened at C$29.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.11. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$25.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 94.87%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

