BMO Capital Markets Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.19.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Saputo
Saputo Price Performance
Saputo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 94.87%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.