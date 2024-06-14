BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 197.50 ($2.51).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).
