Avalanche Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $274.10 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and approximately $274.10 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $31.23 or 0.00046819 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,636,136 coins and its circulating supply is 393,289,766 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

