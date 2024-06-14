Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Coverage Initiated at Rodman & Renshaw

Equities researchers at Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVDL. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,830 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $4,721,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 715,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,704 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

