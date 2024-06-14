Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $309,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $3,255,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.27. 1,368,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,089. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

