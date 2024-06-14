Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Position Increased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,884 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arvinas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arvinas by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Price Performance

ARVN stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $26.45. 787,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,813. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

