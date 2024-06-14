Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.89 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $145.98 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000786 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001793 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001235 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,464,500 coins and its circulating supply is 181,464,086 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.