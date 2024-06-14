Argus Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $168.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.60.

Shares of SPG opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after acquiring an additional 469,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

