Argus Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $168.00

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGFree Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPG opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after acquiring an additional 469,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.