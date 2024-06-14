Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

AAOI stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.02. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 875.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 567,056 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 637,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 504,610 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,716,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

