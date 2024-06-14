Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied DNA Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of APDN opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $520,674.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

