Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 282.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

NYSE ANVS opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

