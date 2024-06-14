Analysts Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $19.56

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

