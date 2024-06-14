Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 3,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,082,000 after purchasing an additional 649,001 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 460,473 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $24,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 213,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,518,000 after acquiring an additional 171,642 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.