Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE AGI opened at C$20.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00. In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total value of C$210,770.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,833. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

