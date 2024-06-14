Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $176.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.68.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $159.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day moving average of $162.13. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,612 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.