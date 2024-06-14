Academy Sports and Outdoors’ (ASO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ASO opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.