197,000 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Bought by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 197,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,695,000. First American Financial comprises 1.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First American Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $572,116,000 after acquiring an additional 81,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in First American Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,594,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 425,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,148,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,760,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in First American Financial by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,216,000 after acquiring an additional 387,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.10. 565,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,089. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

