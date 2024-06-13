Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0 million-$98.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.4 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS.

Yext Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $646.81 million, a PE ratio of -103.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

