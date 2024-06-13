Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.30

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 72189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Xometry Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $93,002. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after buying an additional 832,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $21,165,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 585,971 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 390,933 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Xometry by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

