Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Up 71.4% in May

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

