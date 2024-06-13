WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $34,852.31 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00115914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008601 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

