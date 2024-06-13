Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Wanchain has a market cap of $42.16 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00046799 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,063,496 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

